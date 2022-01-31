Bagdat Zhubanysh hopes success in Abu Dhabi can open doors to pro MMA deal

Bagdat Zhubanysh is hoping his performances in winning a record third IMMAF World Amateur Championship in Abu Dhabi will lead to a professional contract with one of the leading mixed martial arts promotions.

The Kazakh, 25, scored a unanimous points decision over Russia's Farkhid Rakhmonaliev in the 52.2kgs strawweight final at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to become the first fighter to win three successive gold medals in the history of the competition.

“I wish I’ll get the recognition and the breakthrough that I really deserve after having won three world titles in the amateur level,” Zhubanysh told The National.

“These fights are very tough, especially when you have to fight three times across three days to reach the final."

The first two rounds were evenly contested but a Zhubanysh takedown in the final minute of the third helped secure the Kazakh victory.

Zhubanysh celebrated wildly upon hearing the verdict (29-28, 29-28, 30-26) while Rakhmonaliev burst into tears.

“The final was very close although all three judges had it in my favour. At the end of the fight, I had to spend a very anxious moment when the points were announced of each round,” Zhubanysh said.

“Everyone comes here to win and to showcase the potentials to the MMA promotions around the world, and I could feel the disappointment behind the loser.

“It’s not only the final but every fight is so tough. I hope the promotions will provide some of us the opportunity to take the step-up. And provided the opportunity, my objective would be to win the belt of the promotion that will give me the break.”

It was Zhubanysh’s first visit to Abu Dhabi and said he was impressed by the facilities on offer.

“I had heard about Abu Dhabi hosting the UFC and many combat sports events, and having seen it myself, I can say it’s the best venue that I have ever been to,” he added.

Abu Dhabi stepped into host the event after it was originally supposed to be held in Kazakhstan last year before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The week-long championships drew 421 fighters from 56 countries, plus the coaches and support staff, officials and delegations with over 1,400 people in attendance.

Sabrina Laurentina De Sousa, right, representing Bahrain lands a powerful right on Norway’s Cecilie Bolander en route to retaining her featherweight title. Photo: IMMAF

“We are blessed here in Abu Dhabi because I don’t believe there is an infrastructure so ready in hosting last-minute international events,” Fouad Darwish, chief executive officer of Palms Sports, said.

“Of course for many, they only see the sporting side, but there is a huge back office and operations side from the airport to logistics with so many inter-government authorities to make such an event.

“We had eight weeks to prepare, and December being one of the busiest months in our sporting calendar, we partnered with IMMAF, UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council to present this global event.”

Nadine Abbott, 21, from Ireland won her first world title in the women’s atom weight (48kg).

“I had three fights over three days and the last was a real tough fighter; you can see from my face but we got the job done and I’m delighted,” Abott said.

“I have been practising MMA for the last six years and this is my second year in the IMMAF. Definitely I want to be at the next world championships and hopefully see what comes next.”

Bahrain’s Sabrina Laurentina De Sousa and Ramazan Gitinov were also in action on the final day, with both fighters successfully defending their titles.

De Sousa defeated Norway’s Cecilie Bolander via unanimous decision to claim her second straight women’s featherweight world title.

Gitinov captured his second welterweight world title with victory over Tajikistan’s Jovidon Mahmudov.