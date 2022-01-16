Goalkeeping blunder gifts Sierra Leone point against Ivory Coast at Afcon

A disastrous injury time goalkeeping blunder earned Sierra Leone a shock 2-2 draw with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Sunday.

Badra Sangare fumbled a back-header and could only watch helplessly as Alhadji Kamara secured a second successive draw for the Leone Stars in Group E.

READ MORE Malawi win in Africa Cup puts them one game from history

It was a remarkable moment and one that prevented the Ivory Coast — who won the their opening game against Equatorial Guinea — from wrapping up qualification for the last 16.

Sangare, who has taken over the gloves at this tournament because first-choice Sylvain Gbohouo was handed a doping ban, then went off injured, leaving right-back Serge Aurier to see out the match between the posts.

In an action-packed game, Franck Kessie had an early penalty for the Ivorians saved but Ajax star Sebastien Haller put them ahead in the 25th minute.

The lively Mohamed Buya Turay came close to equalising late in the first half for the Leone Starsbut they did draw level in the 55th minute.

Musa Kamara justified his inclusion in the starting line-up by controlling the ball on the edge of the area and sending a ferocious shot high into the net.

The 2015 champions appeared to have a second win in as many games in Group E sewed up thanks to Nicolas Pepe's second-half strike until the late drama.

Algeria take on Equatorial Guinea in Sunday's late game.

Tunisia bounced back from their controversial opening defeat by Mali by brushing aside Mauritania 4-0 in Group F, while Gambia and Mali drew 1-1.

The results leave Gambia and Mali joint top on four points with Tunisia a point behind. The Scorpions face Tunisia in their final group game on Thursday, with Mali taking on pointless Mauritania.