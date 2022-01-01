Honours even in Abu Dhabi Derby after Joao Lima strikes late for Al Wahda

The Abu Dhabi Derby finished between Al Wahda and Al Jazira finished all square while Sharjah were held by bottom club Emirates in Friday's Adnoc Pro League fixtures.

Joao Lima late equaliser for Al Wahda cancelled out Abdoulay Diaby's first-half effort as it finished 1-1 at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

The result keeps Wahda in second place on 21 points, nine behind leaders Al Ain who remain unbeaten after 12 games. Jazira are a point further back in fifth place.

“I think we missed on a big opportunity to return with full points, but that’s football,” Jazira goalkeeper Ali Kashief said.

“It’s a derby match and we knew it was going to be tough.”

Sharjah twice came from behind to salvage a draw against Emirates, the home side picking up only their second point in 12 games, and their first under new Egyptian manager Ayman El Ramadi.

Yago de Jesus gave the home side a surprise sixth-minute lead when he caught the Sharjah defence napping off a cross from the left flank.

Sharjah’s equaliser came courtesy of an own goal from Salem Al Eedi approaching the half-hour mark.

Yago regained the lead for his side on 69 minutes with his second of the match but any hopes of a first win for Emirates were dashed by Caio Lucas nine minutes from time.

Kalba clinched a 1-0 win victory over 10-man Khor Fakkan to move up to sixth in the league table.

Omar Al Khodaim netted three minutes before half time after the home side were reduced to 10 men when Douglas Tanque was shown a second yellow card only 22 minutes into the game.