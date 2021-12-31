Al Ain edge past Ajman to stretch their lead to 10 points

An own goal from Mohammed Ismail gave Al Ain a 2-1 win over Ajman and stretched their lead at the top of the Adnoc Pro League to 10 points.

Ajman goalkeeper Ali Al Hosani blocked a Yahya Nader shot into the path of the onrushing Ismail who inadvertently knocked the ball into his own net to maintain to allow Al Ain to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season.

Miral Samardzic had given the visitors a fifth-minute lead before the returning Kodjo Laba struck the equaliser on 36 minutes.

“We have some injuries and tired players to deal with, but this win was important to consolidate our lead in the league table,” Al Ain’s Ukrainian manager Serhiy Rebrov said.

“It is too early to speak about titles but the objective obviously is to win the league at the end of the season. We are just approaching the halfway mark in the league and glad we are in a good position at the moment.”

Al Ain's hopes of capturing a 14th league title was given a further boost when Shabab Al Ahli lost 4-1 to Baniyas while Al Nasr were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Dhafra.

Hamdan Al Kamali gave Shabab Al Ahli an early lead only for Fawaz Awana to level the score in first half added time.

Suhail Al Noobi had the home side in front on the 70th minute before Nicolas Gimenez and Mohammed Rashid Al Hammadi struck twice within two minutes to seal the game.

Makhete Diop was on target to earn Dhafraa point against visiting Nasr. Antonio De Carvalho steered Diaa Sabia’s pass in for a 17th minute lead for Nasr.

Ali Saleh scored two first half goals to lead Al Wasl to a resounding 5-0 triumph over Al Orooba at the Zabeel Stadium.

The UAE international opened the scoring on 22 minutes and added his second six minutes before the break after Fabio De Lima had struck one in-between for a 3-0 lead at half time.

Adryelson Silva fired in a fourth three minutes into the second half before Mohammed Salman rounded off the win with a fifth eight minutes from time.