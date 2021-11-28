Liverpool v Southampton player ratings: Thiago 8, Jota 8; Bednarek 2, Armstrong 4

Liverpool turned up the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea by coasting to a second successive 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Last week, Jurgen Klopp's side had brought Arsenal's fine run to an end with an emphatic win on Merseyside — it was Southampton's turn this time round.

Liverpool have scored 39 times in 13 matches and no player has more Premier League goals individually this season than any of the starting front three — Mohamed Salah (11), Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota (both seven).

Jota added a couple to his tally from a combined distance of seven yards, midfielder Thiago Alcantara made it two in two games shortly before halftime off a deflected strike, and Virgil van Dijk killed off any unlikely hopes of a Southampton comeback just after the break.

It was the perfect preparation heading into a midweek Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park, which marks a reunion with former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez.

Liverpool are up to second in the table, just one point behind Chelsea who play Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The trend for Southampton, however, remains a downwards one after last week’s loss at Norwich. Only three league wins all season leaves the team five points above the bottom three.