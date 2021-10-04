Ariya Jutanugarn and Laura Davies confirmed for Dubai Moonlight Classic

Former world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn and four-time major champion Laura Davies will tee it up at this month’s Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA, with fans able to the attend the event once more.

Several names were confirmed on Monday for the October 27-29 tournament at Emirates Golf Club, with Europe’s victorious Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew and Atthaya Thitikul, the current Order of Merit leader on the Ladies European Tour (LET), also competing. Moriya Jutanugarn, sister to two-time major champion Ariya, will contest the event, too. Played on the Faldo Course, the Moonlight Classic represents professional golf's first day-night tournament.

Read more DP World Tour Championship to welcome back fans in Dubai

Davies, a seven-time LET Order of Merit winner (45 tournament victories) and a 20-time winner on the LPGA, said: “It is always a pleasure to return to Dubai - the players love to come here and tackle the Faldo. The weather and conditions are perfect for golf, and the atmosphere is always excellent. Playing under floodlights is something unique and it gives the event an attractive dimension for new fans.”

Davies, a vice-captain to Matthew at last month’s Solheim Cup in Ohio, finished the 2020 Moonlight Classic in a tie for 35th.

Matthew, meanwhile, is fresh off leading her team to a superb 15-13 victory against the United States, where she became the first European captain to oversee back-to-back Solheim Cup wins.

“Dubai has always been a favourite destination for women’s golf and the city is a long-term supporter of the Ladies European Tour,” Matthew said. “Once again the strong field and the tournament will inspire more interest in the game with the female audience – it would be great to see more young Arab girls playing the sport.”

Emirates Golf Club readies to welcome golf fans and leisure seekers for a festival atmosphere of sport, food trucks and music. Photo: EGA

Last year’s event, won by Minjee Lee, was staged behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble in line with Covid-19 safety precautions. This month’s tournament will again welcome fans on Thursday and Friday from 5pm onwards, with entrance free.

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director, said: “The Dubai Moonlight Classic is one of the most highly anticipated, inclusive events on Dubai's social and sporting schedule. We look forward to welcoming fans on Thursday and Friday to a celebration of world-class sport, food, and entertainment set against the stunning Dubai Marina backdrop.”