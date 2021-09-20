DP World Tour Championship to welcome back fans in Dubai

The 18th hole of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth course where the DP World Tour Championship will conclude. Getty Images

Golf fans in the UAE are set to return to the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

The 13th edition of the DP World Tour Championship will take place from November 18-21 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where the world’s best golfers will battle it out to be crowned European No 1.

It will be the first time the DP World Tour Championship will have fans attending since the 2019 edition after last year’s tournament, which was won by England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, was played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tom Phillips, European Tour Head of the Middle East, said: “It’s great to see the return of major sporting events into Dubai’s social calendars. The UAE has become synonymous with hosting world-class events and now, whilst celebrating the countries 50th anniversary, we hope to set a new example of how to do so safely for all to enjoy.”

The European Tour will work closely with the Dubai Government and Dubai Sports Council to implement multiple precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all individuals in attendance.

The 50 highest ranked players on the Race to Dubai Rankings, in partnership with Rolex, will take on the Earth Course and compete for a share of the $9 million prize pot.

The DP World Tour Championship will once again host the European Disabled Golfers Association (EDGA) Dubai Finale from November 19-20, with eight of the leading EDGA golfers having already qualified to battle it out on the Earth Course in their bid of becoming champion.

Free tickets to watch the golf, along with other hospitality options for the Rolex Series Event are available on www.ticketmasteruae.ae.