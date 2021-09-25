Late Sharjah goals inflict first league defeat on Al Jazira

Sharjah’s Ben Malango, right, is challenged by Al Jazira’s Khalifa Al Hammadi during their Adnoc Pro League match at the Sharjah Stadium on Friday, September 24, 2021. Courtesy PLC

Late strikes from Sharjah’s Khalid Abdulraheem Bawazir and Ben Malango handed Al Jazira their first defeat in the 2021/22 Adnoc Pro League on Friday.

Ali Mabkhout put the defending champions ahead on 21 minutes before substitute Bawazir struck the equaliser and Malango fired in the winner four minutes from time.

Both teams ended the game with 10 men. Jazira’s Khalifa Al Hammadi received a straight red for retaliation on 50 minutes and Sharjah’s Bernard Duarte for a second bookable offence on 68 minutes.

Bawazir volleyed an Otabek Shukurov high ball from inside the area on 82 minutes and Malango collected a pass from substitute Alhasan Saleh to dribble past the Jazira keeper Ali Khaseif for the host team to bounce back from their 4-3 defeat to Shabab Al Ahli the previous week.

The win took Sharjah’s tally to 12 points, one behind the leaders Al Ain, while Jazira (10) dropped two places down to fourth.

Al Nasr thumped bottom team Emirates 4-0 to notch up their third win in five games.

Sebastian Tagliabue put the visitors ahead on 32 minutes. Antonio de Carvalho struck twice in the second half before Abdulla Anwar rounded off with an injury time strike for Nasr climb to fifth spot.

Khor Fakkan downed Al Dhafra 3-0 to claim their first league win of the season.

Caique Da Silva found the back of the net on 17 minutes. Raphael Guimarae doubled the lead from a spot kick and Paulo Melo consolidated the lead past the hour for Khor Fakkan to move up four places to ninth in the 14-team league.

Yourles Mena and Mohamed Firas fired in second-half goals in Ajman's win over Baniyas