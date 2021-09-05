Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed give England hope against India at The Oval

India's Rishabh Pant of India smashes a boundary off the bowling of Moeen Ali during Day 4 of the fourth Test at The Oval on Sunday, September 5. Getty

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed might be some way short of the celebrity of Ben Stokes.

But England's new opening partnership have given their team reason to believe they can reprise the heroics of their absent all-rounder from Headingley two summers ago, at the end of another titanic Test match.

The home side will be required to make the highest ever successful run-chase in their Test history if they are to take an unlikely win from India, and a 2-1 lead in the series.

They will start the final day at The Oval on 77 for no loss, thanks to the vigilance of Burns and Hameed in the final session of Day 4, and needing 368 to win. That is nine more than they needed in the Stokes-inspired Ashes epic of 2019.

Sure, it is a long shot. But the pitch is eminently playable, seam bowlers have been having to toil and Ravichandran Ashwin, India's 413-wicket offspinner, has rarely been more conspicuous by his absence. The hosts will enter day five full of hope.

If evidence were required as to quite how benign conditions are for batting, India’s second innings provided it. Six of their batsmen exceeded 43, with three making half-centuries, and Rohit Sharma top scoring with 127.

And yet, despite the ease of scoring, Virat Kohli’s wait for an international century continues to go on.

India’s captain had seemed a cert to end his 21-month spell without a ton. So comfortable was he, he had even started getting bolshy, avidly celebrating when an errant throw by England brought his batting partner Rishabh Pant four overthrows.

No sooner had he done that, though, Kohli was dismissed, edging Moeen Ali’s off-spin to Craig Overton at slip. He looked livid, as he traipsed off with just 44 to his name.

It was the 10th time he has fallen to Moeen in international cricket. No other bowler has got him more time, while it also edged Moeen past Jim Laker in the wicket charts for England spinners. Only Derek Underwood and Graeme Swann have taken more.

Kohli’s mood appeared to improve as his side set about building an imposing target for England to chase, but he must have felt as though his colleagues were scoring runs meant for him.

Both India’s No 7 and their No 8 posted fifties. For Pant, it provided relief after a lean spell on tour. For Shardul Thakur, it was a second in the match, and came amid a similarly spectacular array of shot-making as he essayed in his record-breaking effort in the first innings.

Even Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah – neither of whom is a celebrated batter – managed 25 and 24 respectively, as India amassed 466 to set England a target of 368 to win.

England’s bowlers looked worn out by the end of it. Given there is just a three-day break between the end of this game and the start of the next, whether James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who bowled 33 overs and 32 overs each in the innings, will be fit to start remains to be seen.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

