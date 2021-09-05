India coach Ravi Shastri in isolation after positive Covid test

Bowling coach Arun and two other members of India backroom staff have also not travelled with the team

India head coach Ravi Shastri, left, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday evening. Getty

Paul Radley
Sep 5, 2021

Ravi Shastri, the India head coach, and three other members of India's coaching staff are in Covid isolation.

Shastri returned a positive lateral flow test on Saturday evening, at the end of a day when India had taken control of the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced before play on Sunday that four staff members would not be in contact with the India team until “confirmation from the medical team".

“The BCCI medical team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, head coach, [Bharat] Arun, bowling coach, Mr R Sridhar, fielding coach and Mr Nitin Patel, physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening,” Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, was quoted as saying.

“They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two lateral flow tests — one last night and another this morning.

“The members upon returning negative Covid reports were allowed to proceed for day four of the continuing fourth Test at The Oval.”

The news comes with the Test series delicately poised. The sides have won one match apiece so far.

Although England gained a 99-run lead on first innings at The Oval, India have hit back well, and hold a 171-run lead at the start of day four with seven wickets remaining.

Updated: September 5th 2021, 10:20 AM
