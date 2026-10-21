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Trending Middle East

UK jets in Saudi Arabia, prices double in Taiz and UAE-France defence deals

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 21, 2026

Today on Trending Middle East, the UK is sending Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia to help defend its cities and vital infrastructure against Houthi attacks. The aircraft will be used to intercept aerial threats and will not carry out strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

Meanwhile, food and fuel prices have more than doubled in Yemen’s besieged city of Taiz, the UN has warned, as fighting between the Houthis and government forces intensifies.

The UAE and France signed a series of defence agreements, including co-operation on advanced Rafale fighter jets, during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Abu Dhabi.

Iran says Iraq has agreed to expel Iranian Kurdish opposition groups from its northern Kurdistan region. The claim comes following security talks between the two countries, but Iraq's government has not confirmed it.

And weight-loss drugs Mounjaro and Foundayo will be packaged in the UAE under a new agreement between Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Bio and US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 21, 2026, 5:51 AM
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