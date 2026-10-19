UAE President meets Saudi defence minister, flydubai pilot recounts attack and Macron begins Gulf visit

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss regional security and stability amid continuing Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar speaks exclusively to The National about how he thwarted a mid-air cockpit attack by his co-pilot, who struck him with an axe and sent the aircraft into a steep dive, before passengers and crew intervened and all 172 people on board were saved.

Egypt’s National Defence Council pledges all necessary and possible support to Saudi Arabia as President Abdel Fattah El Sisi considers a possible defensive military mission. The parliament's vote on authorising assistance has been delayed.

French President Emmanuel Macron begins a four-country Gulf visit, which will include the UAE, for talks on the Strait of Hormuz, energy security and regional stability.

Dubai’s economy contracts by 2.3 per cent in the first half of 2026 as the Iran war disrupts travel and trade. Financial services and healthcare record growth despite declines in transport, retail and other sectors.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.