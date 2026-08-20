Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Trump escalates pressure on Iran, Israel opens Hind Rajab investigation, and Abu Dhabi power demand rises

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

August 20, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump announces what he calls the “most crushing economic operation ever taken” against any country after Iran failed to reach a deal with Washington. He also threatens economic consequences for countries that support Tehran, while saying alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz could reduce the waterway’s importance.

We also look at Israel’s decision to open a criminal investigation into the killing of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab and members of her family in Gaza, as fresh Israeli attacks kill nine people in the city. France and Iran also move to expel each other’s diplomats as relations deteriorate.

And Abu Dhabi expects its power demand to double by 2050, with more than Dh300 billion planned for utility infrastructure, while new UAE tax rules are set to make some e-cigarette and vape liquids more expensive from September.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: August 20, 2026, 6:57 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Hind Rajab, 5, was killed in Gaza in 2024. Reuters
Headphones

Trump escalates pressure on Iran and Israel opens Hind Rajab investigation

STANDALONE / WEATHER UAE Flags fly high along the Dubai cityscape demonstrating UAE Pride. Antonie Robertson/The National
Headphones

UAE suspends trade with Iran, US-Iran talks stall, and Israel strikes Syria

US President Donald Trump has warned Oman against interfering in his administration’s efforts involving Iran. Bloomberg
Headphones

Trump warns Oman, new Gaza working groups and Iraq considers dinar reform

An Iranian women enjoy a dip in the sea as vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran. AFP
Headphones

Arab nations back Gaza peace plan and Hormuz shipping slows

More podcasts