Trump escalates pressure on Iran, Israel opens Hind Rajab investigation, and Abu Dhabi power demand rises

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump announces what he calls the “most crushing economic operation ever taken” against any country after Iran failed to reach a deal with Washington. He also threatens economic consequences for countries that support Tehran, while saying alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz could reduce the waterway’s importance.

We also look at Israel’s decision to open a criminal investigation into the killing of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab and members of her family in Gaza, as fresh Israeli attacks kill nine people in the city. France and Iran also move to expel each other’s diplomats as relations deteriorate.

And Abu Dhabi expects its power demand to double by 2050, with more than Dh300 billion planned for utility infrastructure, while new UAE tax rules are set to make some e-cigarette and vape liquids more expensive from September.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans