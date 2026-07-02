World Cup round-up: VAR drama continues, Harry Kane's late show and Algeria's biggest night

England survived a scare against DR Congo, falling behind after seven minutes before Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes to set up a 2-1 win. Kane now has five goals at the tournament. England face Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in the last 16 in the early hours of Sunday.

The USA beat Bosnia 2-0 despite finishing with 10 men after Folarin Balogun was sent off following a VAR review in the second half. Malik Tillman sealed it with a free kick in the 82nd minute. Balogun will miss the last-16 match against Belgium through suspension.

Speaking of Belgium, they produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament, beating Senegal 3-2 after extra time in Seattle. Senegal led 2-0 with four minutes of normal time remaining before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back and Youri Tielemans headed in an equaliser. Then, in the final seconds of extra time with the clock at 124 minutes and 44 seconds, Belgium were awarded a penalty through VAR and Tielemans scored the latest goal ever recorded at a World Cup, leaving Senegal devastated.

In transfer news, Ismael Saibari, who scored the winning penalty for Morocco against the Netherlands, will join Bayern Munich from PSV Eindhoven after the World Cup in a deal reported to be worth up to €55 million ($62 million).

Tonight, Spain face Austria at 11pm. Portugal face Croatia at 3am tomorrow, and Algeria face Switzerland at 7am.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.