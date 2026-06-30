UAE rail service begins, confusion reigns over US talks and Iran rejects French plan for Strait of Hormuz

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE enters a new era of transport as Etihad Rail launches the country’s first national passenger service. The inaugural journey between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi marks a historic milestone for the UAE and the wider Gulf region, with more stations to open in the coming months.

We also examine conflicting statements over the next phase of US-Iran diplomacy. US President Donald Trump says talks are to take place in Doha, while Tehran insists its delegation is travelling only to oversee the implementation of the interim agreement. Negotiations on a permanent peace deal have not yet begun, it added.

At the UN, Israel urges the international community to ensure last week's agreement with Lebanon is fully implemented, describing it as an opportunity to curb Hezbollah and Iranian influence.

France proposes an international mission with Oman to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. But Iran rejects the idea, insisting only Tehran has the authority to oversee operations in the waterway.

And the UAE lifts its travel ban on Lebanon, allowing Emirati citizens to visit once again under new registration requirements. The move is welcomed by Beirut as another sign of improving ties between the countries.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.