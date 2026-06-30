Podcasts
Trending Middle East

UAE rail service begins, confusion reigns over US talks and Iran rejects French plan for Strait of Hormuz

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

June 30, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE enters a new era of transport as Etihad Rail launches the country’s first national passenger service. The inaugural journey between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi marks a historic milestone for the UAE and the wider Gulf region, with more stations to open in the coming months.

We also examine conflicting statements over the next phase of US-Iran diplomacy. US President Donald Trump says talks are to take place in Doha, while Tehran insists its delegation is travelling only to oversee the implementation of the interim agreement. Negotiations on a permanent peace deal have not yet begun, it added.

At the UN, Israel urges the international community to ensure last week's agreement with Lebanon is fully implemented, describing it as an opportunity to curb Hezbollah and Iranian influence.

France proposes an international mission with Oman to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. But Iran rejects the idea, insisting only Tehran has the authority to oversee operations in the waterway.

And the UAE lifts its travel ban on Lebanon, allowing Emirati citizens to visit once again under new registration requirements. The move is welcomed by Beirut as another sign of improving ties between the countries.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 30, 2026, 6:18 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

The first Etihad Rail passenger train arrives in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Headphones

UAE rail service begins and Iran rejects French plan for Strait of Hormuz

Morocco advance to the last 16 in the 2026 World Cup
Headphones

Morocco stun the Netherlands on penalties and Germany crash out

A cargo ship is pictured off coast of the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, along the Gulf of Oman on June 28, 2026. Iran's top diplomat warned on June 28 that any attempt by shipping to bypass its preferred route through the Strait of Hormuz would "increase tensions" in the Middle East, as US and Iranian forces again traded attacks across the vital seaway. (Photo by AFP) /
Headphones

US and Iran expected to stop fighting and Iraq expands anti-corruption drive

TOPSHOT - Canada's goalkeeper #16 Maxime Crepeau makes a save past Canada's defender #13 Derek Cornelius and South Africa's defender #14 Mbekezeli Mbokazi during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between South Africa and Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 28, 2026. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
Headphones

Morocco to face the Netherlands and Egypt's injury concerns

More podcasts