Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle more than 70 million cigarettes to Europe

Dubai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 70 million cigarettes into a European country.

The cigarettes were seized after 360,500 cartons, in nine shipments, were routed through three air cargo centres in Dubai, officials said on Saturday.

The shipments came to the attention of customs officials when it was discovered that the contents did not match the information declared in the shipping documents. They said the shipments contained clothes.

“Successfully identifying nine export shipments across three air cargo facilities and linking them to a single importer confirms that the strength of customs operations today does not depend on inspection alone,” said Abdulla Alblooshi, director of Air Cargo Centres Management at Dubai Customs.

“It starts with information, accurately interpreting risk indicators, connecting them and anticipating risks before a shipment completes its journey.”

The successful seizure of almost seven tonnes of tobacco demonstrates the level of efficiency and readiness achieved by the department in responding to evolving methods of illicit trade, he added.

Mr Alblooshi said it also emphasises Dubai Customs’ important role in tackling smuggling, illicit trade and fraudulent activities, as well as protecting international supply chains from exploitation. That strengthens confidence in Dubai as a safe and reliable global centre for trade and logistics, he added.

The seizure carries additional international significance because the shipments were not destined for the local market, Dubai Customs said in a statement.

The Air Cargo Centres Management team has carried out 182 seizures during the first three months of the year, including 161 security-related seizures and 21 customs seizures, Dubai Customs added.