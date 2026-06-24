World Cup round-up: Ronaldo scores at sixth finals, Ghana hold England and Qatar face last chance tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score at six different World Cups, netting twice as Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0 in Houston. He had gone 10 major tournament matches without a goal before scoring twice in one night. Portugal now have four points in Group K, with Colombia top on six after beating DR Congo 1-0 to seal their place in the last 32.

England were held to a goalless draw by Ghana, with no shots on target in the first half and refereeing controversy in the second. Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz was furious about two penalty appeals that were waved away, while Harry Kane fired over from eight yards to spurn England's best chance. Both teams have four points going into their final group matches.

Croatia kept their campaign alive with a 1-0 win over Panama as Luka Modric won his 200th cap. Panama are out.

Tonight, Qatar face Bosnia at 11pm in a must-win match to stay in the tournament. Morocco face Haiti at 2am needing a result to qualify from Group C, but they will have an eye on Brazil's match against Scotland, which kick offs simultaneously. First place in Group B is also on the line, with Canada and Switzerland level on four points.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.