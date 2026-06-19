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Trending Middle East

US-Iran talks delayed, Israel seizes land and UAE tightens social media rules

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

June 19, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, negotiations to turn this week’s US-Iran agreement into a lasting peace deal are delayed after Swiss officials announce talks at the Burgenstock resort will not take place as scheduled. The initial agreement remains in force as negotiators work towards resolving the remaining issues.

We also look at growing tensions in Palestine after Israel announces new measures affecting planning authority in Hebron, while church leaders accuse Israeli authorities of seizing land in East Jerusalem.

The US imposes new sanctions on senior Hezbollah figures and financial networks across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Oman, saying the group must be cut off from its funding sources to support Lebanon’s long-term stability.

In the UAE, the Cabinet announces a nationwide ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with age verification requirements and stronger online safety measures to take effect after a one-year transition period.

And the UAE introduces a 30-day visa grace period for people unable to leave because of the Iran conflict, allowing eligible visitors and residents to confirm their status or depart without facing overstay fines.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 19, 2026, 5:26 AM
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