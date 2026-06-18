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Trending Middle East

US-Iran pact signed, Lebanon unresolved and Khamenei's funeral

A round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

June 18, 2026

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, the US and Iran formally sign an interim agreement aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The deal includes sanctions relief, a $300 billion reconstruction fund and a commitment by Tehran not to pursue nuclear weapons, while negotiations on a broader settlement continue.

We also look at Lebanon as US President Donald Trump says the conflict still needs to be addressed, and French President Emmanuel Macron calls for an immediate ceasefire, while Israel continues to reject calls to withdraw as fighting carries on.

Iran has also announced plans for the funeral of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with nationwide ceremonies beginning in early July and a final burial in Mashhad after a planned stop in Iraq.

In the UAE, business leaders tell The National they remain confident the country will emerge stronger from the economic disruption caused by the Iran war, drawing comparisons with previous recoveries from major global crises.

And Abu Dhabi marks a medical milestone as Burjeel Cancer Institute becomes the first centre in the world to administer Camizestrant, a new precision treatment for advanced breast cancer.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 18, 2026, 7:14 AM
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