Podcasts
Trending Middle East

First ships cross Strait of Hormuz blockade line and Israel strikes south Lebanon

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

June 16, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the first Iranian vessels pass the US blockade line without incident, providing an early test of an agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

As shipping resumes, France and the UK are pushing for an international naval mission to secure the waterway. French President Emmanuel Macron says participating countries are ready to send frigates and mine-clearing vessels once conditions allow.

We also look at continuing tensions in Lebanon, where Israel says it intercepted Hezbollah rockets and carried out more strikes on the south of the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon and insists his country's forces will remain in territory it occupies in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

In Kuwait, authorities revoke the citizenship of more than 2,100 people as part of a review of nationality files that has affected thousands over the past two years.

And Dubai says the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport remains on track, with Dh55 billion ($14.9 billion) in contracts expected to be awarded as work continues on what is to become the world’s largest aviation hub.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 16, 2026, 7:33 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

US naval personnel onboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins monitor a nearby vessel in the Middle East. Photo: Centcom
Headphones

First ships cross Strait of Hormuz blockade line and Israel strikes Lebanon

Egypt drew their opener with Belgium, a result that left the Arab world frustrated
Headphones

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran draw, with Iraq, Algeria and Jordan to play next

World Cup June 15
Headphones

Tunisia thrashed, Iran's entry to the US and Egypt, Saudi kick off tonight

A Lebanese Army soldier stands near the site of an apartment targeted by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, 14 June 2026. EPA / WAEL HAMZEH
Headphones

World leaders support US-Iran deal and Israel strikes Beirut

More podcasts