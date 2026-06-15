World leaders support US-Iran deal, Israel strikes Beirut and UAE launches AI authority

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, attention turns to implementation after the US and Iran announced a peace agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

World leaders have welcomed the breakthrough, while mediators prepare for a formal signing ceremony and the next phase of negotiations. We also look at the Israel's reaction to the agreement.

In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi cancels a $764 million Baghdad International Airport expansion project over corruption allegations, marking another step in his anti-graft campaign.

The UAE launches a new Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority to oversee national AI strategy, government data management and digital transformation efforts as the country pushes towards delivering half of government services through agentic AI within two years.

And Dubai Customs helps prevent 1.3 tonnes of Tapentadol tablets from reaching illegal markets in Africa, in an international operation involving Interpol and global law enforcement partners.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.