Hamas's next move, and UK ministers back US Gaza plan

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

October 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Hamas is not expected to reject the US plan to end the war in Gaza. British ministers have voiced support for the proposal. Afghanistan faces a communications blackout.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Hamas cornered but may drag heels on Trump ceasefire plan

UK ministers back Trump plan as Blair is handed role

'We are blind without phones and internet': Taliban cut Afghanistan's telecoms to combat vice

This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo correspondent, and Thomas Harding, security and policy editor.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

