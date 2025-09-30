Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Trump's plan for Gaza, and central Syria instability

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Donald Trump has unveiled a detailed plan to end the war in Gaza. Gunmen have killed four Alawite workers in central Syria. The UAE has unveiled a series of changes to visas.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

White House releases plan for immediate end to Gaza war

Four Alawite villagers killed as Syria seeks greater overseas support for stability

UAE launches new AI specialists visa and expands humanitarian permit

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent.

Podcast

More Podcasts

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) after they spoke at a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 September 2025. In their meeting, Trump pressed Netanyahu to accept a peace deal to end IsraelÕs on-going war in Gaza, and for Hamas to free their remaining hostages. EPA / JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

Trump's plan for Gaza, and central Syria instability

Tarab Adonis

Anthony Khoury on Adonis, Lebanese indie, and music for fun

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, takes questions from the media at a press briefing in New York. AP

UN sanctions Iran, and Israeli retaliation

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the UN General Assembly in New York by video AP Photo

Abbas at UNGA and the deadliest place for journalists

More podcasts