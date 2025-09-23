Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Palestine recognition at UNGA, and US envoy says peace an 'illusion'

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

France has joined a list of countries newly recognising the state of Palestine. Syria's president called for a new chapter in ties with Washington. US special envoy Tom Barrack has said Middle East peace is an illusion.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

UNGA 2025 live: France recognises Palestine at landmark UN meeting

Peace in the Middle East is an illusion, says Trump envoy Tom Barrack

Syria's Al Shara calls for new chapter in US ties as he meets former battlefield foe

This episode features Fatima Al Mahmoud, Foreign Affairs Reporter; and Hadley Gamble, IMI Chief International Anchor.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: September 23, 2025, 2:52 AM`
Podcast

More Podcasts

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2025. The UN General Assembly's high-level week runs from 22 until 30 September. EPA / LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Palestine recognition at UNGA, and US envoy says peace an 'illusion'

Lina Makoul on Palestine, contentment, and Arabic lyricism

Lina Makoul on Palestine, contentment, and Arabic lyricism

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York. AFP

UN high-level talks begin, and Israel pushes on in Gaza

Israeli soldiers in Syria's occupied Golan Heights in December last year. EPA

Syria-Israel talks, and Trump disagrees with Starmer on Palestine

More podcasts