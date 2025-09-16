Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Arab, Islamic states condemn Israel, and talks on Nato-style alliance

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
September 16, 2025

Qatar has accused Israel of lying and making Gaza unliveable. Arab nations consider a proposal to establish a joint military force. Lebanese authorities foil a drug-smuggling plot.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Qatar summit condemns Israel's 'aggressive practices' as threat to Middle East peace

Israel's attack on Qatar is part of 'strategy of expansionist ideology', says Palestinian minister

Arab states consider revival of plan to create Nato-style military force

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle millions of Captagon pills to Saudi Arabia

This episode features Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.

