Emergency Arab-Islamic summit begins, and Qatar sends aid to Sweida

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

Yasmeen Altaji
September 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Qatar's emergency Arab-Islamic summit kicks off today. Israeli soldiers raided the home of the Oscar-winning director Basel Adra. Qatar has sent aid to Sweida.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Arab and Islamic foreign ministers gather in Doha to chart path for Israeli deterrence

West Bank home of Oscar-winning Palestinian director raided by Israeli army

Qatar sends aid to embattled Syrian Druze province of Sweida

This episode features Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent.

Updated: September 15, 2025, 2:23 AM`
