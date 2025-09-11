Gulf-Qatar solidarity, and EU to pause support for Israel

GCC leaders are rallying behind Qatar after an unprecedented Israeli attack on its capital. The European Commission is pausing support for Israel. And Egypt is seeking US guarantees that Israel will not attack exiled Hamas leaders again.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
European Commission to pause support for Israel, says von der Leyen
President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirms UAE’s solidarity with Qatar in meeting with Sheikh Tamim
Egypt seeks US guarantees that Israel will not attack exiled Hamas leaders again
This episode features Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor; Sunniva Rose, Europe Correspondent; and Hamza Hendawi; Cairo Correspondent.
