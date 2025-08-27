Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Ex-Israeli PM wants to 'topple' Netanyahu, and Riad Salameh to be released from prison

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

August 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel's former prime minister Ehud Olmert says he is on a mission to help topple Benjamin Netanyahu. The US is offering new incentives for Lebanon. Riad Salameh is to be released from prison.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel's Ehud Olmert on mission to topple Benjamin Netanyahu

Beauty and beast versus 'animalistic' media: Barrack and Ortagus in awkward Beirut briefing

Lebanon's ex-Central Bank chief Riad Salameh to be released on $20m bail

This episode features Nada AlTaher, senior reporter; Nada Homsi, Beirut correspondent; and Nada Maucourant Atallah, Beirut correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6?
  1. Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032
  2. Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905
  3. Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560
  4. Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728
  5. Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488
  6. The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170
  7. Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269

*Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food That Tells Their Stories
Laura Shapiro
Fourth Estate

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
In numbers

- Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100

- Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100

- Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India

- China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100

- an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
HAJJAN
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: August 27, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

More Podcasts

Ehud Olmert, right, in conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu before a vote in parliament in Jerusalem in 2009. Reuters

Ex-Israeli PM wants to 'topple' Netanyahu, and Riad Salameh to be released from prison

DAMASCUS, SYRIA - JUNE 17: Syrian pounds are moved by a worker in a money exchange shop on June 17, 2025 in Damascus, Syria. Syria will be reconnected to the international SWIFT payment system within weeks, marking a major step in the country's attempt to revive its economy and reintegrate with global markets after more than a decade of war and isolation. (Photo by Ed Ram / Getty Images)

What will Syria’s new currency mean for its economy?

Clerics in Beirut next to an image of the assassinated Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine. AFP

Israel's conditional Lebanon withdrawal, and new tensions with Houthis

Yasmine Hamdan on new solo album I Remember I Forget and the legacy of SoapKills

Yasmine Hamdan on new solo album I Remember I Forget and legacy of SoapKills

More podcasts