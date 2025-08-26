Beauty and beast versus 'animalistic' media: Barrack and Ortagus in awkward Beirut briefing

US envoy Tom Barrack berated the Lebanese media in a widely televised press briefing on Tuesday.

He scolded journalists for being “chaotic” and warned that he and deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus would walk out if reporters failed to “act civilised".

“The moment this becomes chaotic, like animalistic, we’re gone,” Mr Barrack told reporters at the start of the briefing. It was an extraordinary departure from the diplomatic decorum and the measured tone of his predecessor, Amos Hochstein.

Mr Barrack's speech was broadcast live by numerous local outlets, prompting immediate criticism of the US approach to its mediation between Lebanon and Washington's ally Israel.

“Do you think this is fun for us? Do you think it is economically beneficial for Morgan and I to be here putting up with this insanity?” Mr Barrack asked the journalists in the room.

It was unclear what "insanity" he was referring to, although he held an earlier meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The Lebanese Press Syndicate condemned Mr Barrack's "inappropriate" remarks and "expressed regret that an envoy of a major world power, performing a diplomatic role, would describe the behaviour of journalists at the Presidential Palace as 'animalistic'."

The Lebanese presidency also condemned his comments.

Mr Barrack's remarks were followed by a Q&A session in which Mr Barrack proceeded to lecture Lebanese reporters on their country’s circumstances. Mr Barrack also quizzed journalists on their knowledge of Lebanese history.

“How long has Unifil been here?” he asked, in reference to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon. “You’re all journalists … so you should know.”

He also appeared to place equal blame on Lebanon and Israel for breaches of a US-brokered ceasefire that ended 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah last November – despite Israel’s continuing military presence in Lebanese territory and near-daily strikes on the country.

“Remember this November 2024 agreement that nobody abided by?” Mr Barrack asked rhetorically. “We’re talking about a cessation of hostilities agreement which is still in effect, but no one is paying attention."

The ceasefire agreement stipulated that fighting between Israel and Hezbollah would stop, the Iran-backed group would withdraw its forces and disarm south of the Litani River, and that Israel would move its forces out of Lebanese territory. But Israel has maintained an expanding military presence on parts of Lebanese territory. It has also continued to launch near-daily attacks, saying Hezbollah members and infrastructure are the targets.

Hezbollah has largely refrained from responding to Israel’s attacks.

Hezbollah has also rejected a US-brokered Lebanese government plan to disarm the group, saying it will only do so when Israel withdraws from Lebanese territory and stop its attacks on the country.

With Lebanon’s future at stake, its citizens are fully aware of the precarious position their country is in. Caught between growing US influence and Israeli attacks on one side, and Hezbollah and its Iran-funded arsenal on the other, any misstep could drag the country towards another civil war.

Yet Mr Barrack told the Lebanese to “concentrate on the [Lebanese armed forces]. You have to do it yourself. The more you rely on outside influences, pretty soon you’re going to be substituting kibbeh nayeh for McDonald’s".

“Every time you reach for outside help you’re losing the value of what you have. Don’t do it,” he warned.

It was a discordant message from a diplomat whose very presence reinforced the deep involvement of the US in Lebanon’s future.

During another part of the media conference, he said Ms Ortagus was "coming back as a valued hand" and added that "our goal is to match beauty and the beast".

