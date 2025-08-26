Lebanon's former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh has been charged with embezzling public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment and money laundering. AFP
News

Lebanon's ex-Central Bank chief Riad Salameh to be released on $20m bail

Ruling imposes one-year travel ban on Salameh on top of 'record-breaking' bail

The National

August 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Lebanon has ordered the release of former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh on what is reportedly the largest bail in the country’s history, set at 5 billion Lebanese pounds ($20 million).

The Beirut Indictment Chamber ruling also imposes a one-year travel ban on Mr Salameh, who remains under several judicial investigations at home and abroad over allegations of financial misconduct.

Mr Salameh was charged last year by Lebanese prosecutors with embezzling public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment and money laundering. He was head of Lebanon’s central bank for three decades before stepping down.

More to follow ...

