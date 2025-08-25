Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Syrian elections partly postponed, and clashes in Iran

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

August 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Syria's upcoming parliamentary election will not include Sweida, Hasakah or Raqqa. The Norwegian Refugee Council has called for investment into Syria. Iranian security forces reportedly killed six Israel-linked militants.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Syria delays parliamentary vote in Sweida and two Kurdish-held areas

World needs to do more to help Syrians rebuild lives, says Norwegian Refugee Council chief

Iranian forces kill six militants linked to Israel, report says

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

