Last push to pause Gaza war, and Al Shara meets Syrian Christian leader

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

August 18, 2025

Mediators are making one last push to pause the fighting in Gaza. Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara has met one of the country’s senior Christian leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to travel to Washington today.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Mediators revive plans for 60-day Gaza truce in final effort to stop Israeli ground assault

Zelenskyy heads to Washington after Trump-Putin summit ends without Ukraine ceasefire agreement

This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Updated: August 18, 2025, 2:18 AM`
