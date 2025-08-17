The proposal includes terms on the flow of aid into Gaza, where people are suffering from starvation. AP
Mediators revive plans for 60-day Gaza truce in final effort to stop Israeli ground assault

Sources say Egypt and Qatar hope latest proposal will halt Israel's push to send troops into Gaza city

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

August 17, 2025

Egyptian and Qatari mediators have resurrected plans for a 60-day Gaza ceasefire and the release of 10 hostages, rather than a comprehensive agreement, in a last-minute effort to avert Israel's planned ground assault on Gaza city, sources told The National on Sunday.

The plan also calls for the US to guarantee in writing that indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel on the withdrawal of troops from Gaza and a long-term ceasefire will commence during the truce and continue until an agreement is reached.

"The Qataris and Egyptians have presented Israel and the United States with the plan and are now waiting for their response," one source said. "Falling back on the old plan for a partial, rather than a comprehensive, deal is designed to head off Israel's assault on Gaza."

The sources said the plan provided for the release of 10 hostages, as well as the remains of at least 15 who died in captivity, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli jails being freed. An estimated 50 hostages are still held by Hamas, with 20 believed to be alive.

The latest proposal also includes the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where dozens have died of starvation or hunger-related diseases. The plan also calls for Israeli troops to move away from populated areas.

Israelis hold a rally in Jerusalem to call for the government to take action to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. AFP
The sources said there was little hope that Israel would accept the proposed deal. It plans to send troops into Gaza city, where about one million people have sought shelter from the war.

Israel's military is on Sunday expected to provide Gaza city residents with tents and other shelter equipment, before forcibly displacing them into area in the south of the enclave. This comes days after Israel said it intended to seize control of Gaza city, a plan that has sparked international criticism.

The preparations for the offensive have been made as Israel says its war on Gaza will continue until Hamas is defeated and the group surrenders its weapons. Israel also wants a civilian administration to be put in place, without the involvement of the Palestinian Authority or Hamas. Israel has insisted on retaining an overall security role in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine protesters in New York City hold a march to show to call for an end to the war. Getty Images
The sources said Hamas officials and the Egyptian and Qatari mediators have discussed plans for the group's military wing to store their arms under international supervision, rather than surrendering them.

In recent days, Gaza city residents have described more frequent air strikes. The enclave's civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said conditions were deteriorating rapidly, with residents having little to no access to food and water.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities in October 2023, killing about 1,200 and taking 240 hostage. Israel's relentless response has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians, Gaza's Health Ministry said. The Israeli campaign ha reduced most of the enclave to rubble, displaced the majority of its population and created a grave humanitarian crisis.

August 17, 2025, 10:12 AM
