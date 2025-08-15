Trump and Putin to hold talks in Alaska, and attacks on aid in Syria

US President Donald Trump is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today in Alaska. Aid efforts in the southern Syrian province of Sweida are under attack. A security agreement between Iran and Iraq is getting backlash from Washington.
On this episode of Trending Middle East:
European leaders make last-ditch appeal to Trump ahead of Alaska summit
Kaja Kallas: Trump-Putin talks in Alaska need Ukraine’s presence to be meaningful
Iraq security deal with Iran sparks tension with US
This episode features Manus Cranny, geo-economics editor; and Nada Homsi, Beirut correspondent.
Iran's dirty tricks to dodge sanctions
There’s increased scrutiny on the tricks being used to keep commodities flowing to and from blacklisted countries. Here’s a description of how some work.
1 Going Dark
A common method to transport Iranian oil with stealth is to turn off the Automatic Identification System, an electronic device that pinpoints a ship’s location. Known as going dark, a vessel flicks the switch before berthing and typically reappears days later, masking the location of its load or discharge port.
2. Ship-to-Ship Transfers
A first vessel will take its clandestine cargo away from the country in question before transferring it to a waiting ship, all of this happening out of sight. The vessels will then sail in different directions. For about a third of Iranian exports, more than one tanker typically handles a load before it’s delivered to its final destination, analysts say.
3. Fake Destinations
Signaling the wrong destination to load or unload is another technique. Ships that intend to take cargo from Iran may indicate their loading ports in sanction-free places like Iraq. Ships can keep changing their destinations and end up not berthing at any of them.
4. Rebranded Barrels
Iranian barrels can also be rebranded as oil from a nation free from sanctions such as Iraq. The countries share fields along their border and the crude has similar characteristics. Oil from these deposits can be trucked out to another port and documents forged to hide Iran as the origin.
* Bloomberg
