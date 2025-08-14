Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Iran's tense meeting with Beirut, and Syria blames Israel for instability

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

August 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Lebanon rejects foreign interference, its President tells Iran. Syria and Turkey's foreign ministers accuse Israel of undermining Damascus's rule. Civilian transitional rule in Gaza may last for up to a year.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Lebanon rejects foreign interference, President Aoun tells top Iranian official

Syria and Turkey strike new military deal

US offers incentives to Syria to back off from fighting minorities

Postwar civilian rule may last up to a year, says Gaza's proposed governor

This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent; Lizzie Porter, Turkey correspondent; and Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: August 14, 2025, 2:42 AM`
Podcast

More Episodes

The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, right, with Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani. EPA

Iran's tense meeting with Beirut, and Syria blames Israel for instability

Palestinians rush to collect aid from lorries in Khan Younis, southern Gaz. Reuters

Ceasefire talks in Cairo, and US makes offer to Syria

Al Jazeera staff members gather at the network’s studios to remember their slain colleagues. Reuters

Condemnation of Israel's killing of Gaza journalists, and Syrian 'field execution'

Tension has grown between Iraq's central government and the paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Forces . AFP

Iraq dismisses PMF commanders, and on board a Jordanian aid drop to Gaza

