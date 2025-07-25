Israeli MPs approve motion to annex occupied West Bank, and blazes in Turkey

Israel’s government has called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank. Blazes continue to burn across Turkey. An explosion rocks Syria's Idlib province.
Arab and Islamic nations condemn Israeli Knesset’s approval of motion on West Bank annexation
Ten killed in Turkey as forest fires rage in soaring heat
Several dead and dozens injured in 'arms depot' explosion in Syria
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent, and Lizzie Porter, Turkey correspondent.
