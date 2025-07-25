Podcasts

Israeli MPs approve motion to annex occupied West Bank, and blazes in Turkey

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel’s government has called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank. Blazes continue to burn across Turkey. An explosion rocks Syria's Idlib province.

Arab and Islamic nations condemn Israeli Knesset’s approval of motion on West Bank annexation

Ten killed in Turkey as forest fires rage in soaring heat

Several dead and dozens injured in 'arms depot' explosion in Syria

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent, and Lizzie Porter, Turkey correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: July 25, 2025, 2:00 AM
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a session to vote on a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank. EPA

Israeli MPs approve motion to annex occupied West Bank, and blazes in Turkey

