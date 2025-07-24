Two dead and dozens injured in 'arms depot' explosion in Syria

Two people have been killed and dozens injured in a huge explosion in Syria, where local TV reports said the blast occurred at an ammunition depot.

Emergencies Minister Raed Al Saleh said there were “recurring explosions” near the town of Maarat Misrin, in the north-western province of Idlib. He said the cause was unknown.

Syria's Health Ministry gave an initial toll of two people killed and 70 injured, according to Syrian state news agency Sana.

“Syrian Civil Defence teams rushed to the site immediately after the incident and are performing their duty to evacuate victims and transport the injured," Sana quoted Mr Al Saleh as saying.

Syria TV reported that “war remnants and ammunition” had exploded at the site, leaving several people dead and injured. A correspondent said some people might have been trapped under the rubble.

“The area witnessed successive explosions as a result of the detonation of war remnants and munitions present at the site,” the broadcaster said, citing sources.

There was no immediate indication of any link to deadly fighting in Sweida in southern Syria, where hundreds of people have been killed in clashes involving pro-government forces and local militias.

This is a developing story

