Damascus hunts down Assad loyalists, and US contractors admit to live fire at aid sites

Yasmeen Altaji rounds up today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Authorities in Damascus are capturing high-profile figures from Syria’s former Assad regime.

US contractors guarding aid distribution sites in Gaza are firing live ammunition and stun grenades at Palestinians rushing to get food near the deadly distribution centres.

And business activity in the UAE's non-oil private sector grew in June but was hindered by the Iran-Israel war.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

US contractors guarding Gaza aid sites admit to firing live ammunition at hungry Palestinians

UAE non-oil private sector grew in June but Israel-Iran war weighs on demand

This episode features Jihan Abdallah, Senior Correspondent; Deena Kamel, Senior Business Reporter — Aviation; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: July 04, 2025, 4:06 AM`
More Episodes

US sanctions on Syria are being lifted, paving the way for the country to revive its economy. Getty Images

Does the easing of US sanctions on Syria come with strings attached?

Fighters keep watch after dissent in the city of Homs, north of Damascus, in December. The Assad regime fell earlier that month. Reuters

Damascus hunts down Assad loyalists

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a meeting in Ilam, Iran, June 12, 2025. Iran's Presidential website / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Handout via REUTERS / File Photo

Iran suspends IAEA co-operation and Israel closer to ceasefire

Is life more fun with our phones locked away? And a look at Glastonbury surprises

Is life more fun with our phones locked away?

