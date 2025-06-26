US to provide Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with $30 million

The US State Department on Thursday confirmed that it is providing $30 million in direct funding to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the private aid group that has drawn criticism over its distribution methods.

The GHF began distributing food nearly a month ago and says it has now given out more than 46 million meals in the Gaza Strip, where more than two million Palestinians are facing dire food shortages after an Israeli blockade.

“We call on other countries to also support the GHF … and its critical work,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told reporters. The group's record “should be commended and supported”, he added.

But the Israeli- and US-backed GHF has come under intense scrutiny after scenes of chaos and bloodshed unfolded at aid distribution sites.

The Gaza Health Ministry says that since late May, nearly 550 people have been killed near GHF aid centres while seeking food. The GHF has denied that deadly incidents have occurred in the immediate vicinity of its aid points.

The US and Israel have long accused Hamas of looting food and supplies meant for hungry Gazans. The GHF has founded sites around the enclave that are secured by a private security force meant to prevent looting.

“The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has built and demonstrated an alternative model that is highly effective,” Johnnie Moore, director of the GHF, wrote in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week.

The UN and major aid groups have refused to work with the GHF, saying it is only providing food to places that have been approved by Israeli troops, instead of across the entire Gaza Strip.

Israel blocked food and aid deliveries to Gaza for more than two months this year, leading to famine warnings around Gaza, which has been mainly destroyed since the Hamas-led attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Asked about criticism of the operation, Mr Pigott said the GHF's distribution efforts are “absolutely incredible” and “should be applauded".

“This support is simply the latest iteration of President [Donald] Trump's and Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio's pursuit of peace in the region,” he said.

