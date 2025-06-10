Iran's 'undeclared' nuclear sites and Israel-backed groups in Gaza

The UN’s nuclear watchdog has accused Iran of concealing three nuclear sites in the early 2000s. There’s new fighting in Gaza, now between Hamas and an Israel-backed gang in the south of the strip. A Lebanese official has denied reports that Israel and the United States have agreed to end Unifil.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Iran operated three secret nuclear sites until early 2000s, UN watchdog says

Lebanon denies reports of US-Israel deal to withdraw UN peacekeepers

Daily killings as Hamas and Israel-backed gang engage in battle of attrition in Gaza

Who are the activists on board the aid yacht intercepted by Israel?

This episode features Lemma Shehadi, Senior Communities Correspondent, UK bureau, and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.

