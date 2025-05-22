Iran in indirect contact with Syria and Israeli protesters block Gaza aid

Iran says it has opened “indirect” communications with the new regime in Syria.

Israeli protesters are attempting to block aid deliveries to Gaza through the Karam Abu Salem crossing.

US President Donald Trump has selected a design for America's Golden Dome missile defence shield.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

This episode features Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent; and Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5