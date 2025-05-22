Podcasts

Iran in indirect contact with Syria and Israeli protesters block Gaza aid

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

May 22, 2025

Iran says it has opened “indirect” communications with the new regime in Syria.

Israeli protesters are attempting to block aid deliveries to Gaza through the Karam Abu Salem crossing.

US President Donald Trump has selected a design for America's Golden Dome missile defence shield.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Iran talking 'indirectly' to new Syrian regime

Israeli civilians try to stop aid lorries from entering Gaza

Donald Trump announces plan to introduce 'Golden Dome' air defence system in less than three years

This episode features Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent; and Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter.

Updated: May 22, 2025, 2:00 AM

