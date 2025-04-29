ICJ hears Gaza aid case and Israel launches strikes on Lebanon again

The International Court of Justice is hearing a case against Israel this week. Israel's military struck Beirut’s southern suburbs at the weekend. Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara has rejected a Kurdish call for federalism in a post-Assad government.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
ICJ hears Israel using starvation as weapon in Gaza crisis
Israel strikes Beirut for third time since ceasefire
Al Shara rejects Kurdish demands for federalism in Syria
This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent, Sunniva Rose, Europe correspondent, and Aveen Karim, assistant foreign editor.
