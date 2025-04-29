Podcasts

ICJ hears Gaza aid case and Israel launches strikes on Lebanon again

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's tops stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 29, 2025

The International Court of Justice is hearing a case against Israel this week. Israel's military struck Beirut's southern suburbs at the weekend. Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara has rejected a Kurdish call for federalism in a post-Assad government.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

ICJ hears Israel using starvation as weapon in Gaza crisis

Israel strikes Beirut for third time since ceasefire

Al Shara rejects Kurdish demands for federalism in Syria

This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent, Sunniva Rose, Europe correspondent, and Aveen Karim, assistant foreign editor.

Updated: April 29, 2025, 2:00 AM

