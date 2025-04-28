Al Shara rejects Kurdish demands for federalism in Syria

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syrian President</a> on Sunday rejected the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces's (SDF) call for federalism in the post-Assad political framework in the country, saying it posed a threat to national unity and contradicted an agreement struck last month between the two sides. "We clearly reject any attempt to impose a partition or create separatist cantons under the terms of federalism or self-autonomy without a national consensus," Syria's self-declared leader Ahmad Al Shara said in a statement. "The unity of Syrian territory and its people is a red line," it added. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/21/the-future-of-the-kurds-from-dreams-of-independence-to-settling-for-peace/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/21/the-future-of-the-kurds-from-dreams-of-independence-to-settling-for-peace/">Kurdish political groups</a> agreed during a meeting in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli on Saturday on a common political vision for the future of the Kurds in the country as a "decentralised democratic state". “It contributes to building a new Syria that accommodates all its people without exclusion or marginalisation of any of its components, away from unilateral domination in thought and practice,” according to the final statement issued by the conference – also attended by US officials. Two weeks ago, on the sidelines of the Sulaimani Forum, Ilham Ahmed, co-chairman of foreign affairs for the SDF's political wing, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), told <i>The National</i> that the priority for Kurds in Syria was federalism and ensuring their rights are provided in the new political framework. “What we are proposing now … we have years of working on self-administration … we are proposing this model to be used in other areas,” Ms Ahmed said, adding that the north-east of Syria should be used as a model for the rest of the country. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/16/syrias-myriad-challenges-will-show-al-sharas-real-colours-says-former-us-official/" target="_blank" rel="">Mr Al Shara</a> and SDF chief Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement in March to integrate the forces into Syria’s state institutions. The presidency said that the SDF advocating for federalism clearly went against that deal. Kurds in Syria, like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/sectarian-violence-in-central-syria-leaves-14-alawites-dead/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/27/sectarian-violence-in-central-syria-leaves-14-alawites-dead/">other minority groups</a>, have voiced concern over the centralisation of power in Syria and the adoption of Islamic jurisprudence despite Mr Al Shara's vow to form an inclusive transitional government. Mr Al Shara signed a 53-article interim constitutional declaration in March, criticised by minority communities for reinforcing religious exclusion and greater rights. It keeps Syria’s name as the Syrian Arab Republic, makes Arabic the sole official language, and enforces Sharia. It also requires that the president be Muslim. Ms Ahmed stated the Kurdish groups would continue insisting on federalism even if confronted with opposition from the Syrian authorities.