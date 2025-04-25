Podcasts

Years-long Gaza ceasefire is on the table, and Lebanon drops banking secrecy

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

April 25, 2025

Hamas and Israeli negotiators are engaged in what have been called “serious” talks in Cairo on a potential ceasefire in Gaza. Tension is flaring between India and Pakistan; India has now suspended visa services to Pakistanis with immediate effect. The Lebanese parliament has approved a law aimed at removing banking secrecy in the country.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Lebanese parliament approves law lifting banking secrecy

India revokes visas for Pakistanis in major escalation after terror killings

No shots, no shield: Israeli blockade leaves Gaza's children defenceless against polio

This episode features Hadya Al Alawi, Assistant Foreign Editor; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.

