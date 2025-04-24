Lebanese parliament approves law lifting banking secrecy

The Lebanese parliament has approved a law aimed at removing banking secrecy in the country, a key reform demanded by the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion package to be delivered.

A majority of 87 MPs voted for the law, while 13 were against in the 128-member legislature. There is a 10-year retroactive clause in the law, meaning that it will apply to all accounts dating back to 2015.

For decades Lebanon had been known for its banking secrecy, which prevented banks from disclosing any information about their clients or their accounts to anyone. But while that secrecy was once seen as a tool to help the economy, in recent times it has been viewed as a cover for corrupt practices.

Former central bank governor Riad Salameh has been detained over charges of embezzling public funds. Nady Salameh, the son of Riad, is among close relatives of top officials accused of transferring money abroad and evading the withdrawal restrictions faced by most Lebanese.

The IMF deal entered into a staff-level agreement with the state in April 2022, but Lebanon was accused of dragging its feet in introducing the reforms required.

Economic reform

Lebanon's new leaders insist they are committed to the IMF programme but have sought to renegotiate it.

International donors have also made economic reform, which would include lifting baking secrecy, a key requirement for Lebanon to access the much-needed aid to rebuild the country after it suffered widespread devastation during Israel's war with Hezbollah last year.

Lebanon's economy, already struggling at the time, experienced a severe downturn in 2019 that has been blamed on decades of financial mismanagement and corruption by the country's ruling classes.

The crisis has culminated in the depreciation of the local currency, falling by more than 95 per cent against the US dollar. It has also seen depositors locked out of their savings.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.