Riad Salameh's son and lawyer in embezzlement case placed under formal investigation in France

Nady Salameh, the son of the former Lebanese Central Bank chief Riad Salameh, and Marwan Issa El Khoury, one of his lawyers, were placed under formal investigation in December and January in Paris as part of a continuing inquiry into the embezzlement of public funds, a source close to the case has told The National.

The former central bank governor was charged with financial crimes by a court in Beirut in September. Earlier this month, Lebanon filed a lawsuit against HSBC in Switzerland – its first legal action against a foreign bank related to the case.

Nady Salameh was placed under formal investigation on January 9 for criminal conspiracy to commit crimes including the embezzlement of public funds, corruption and for organised money laundering. He presented himself as a “collateral victim” to the actions of his father and uncle Raja Salameh, AFP reported.

“I have been suffering for three years from the consequences of things I did not participate in, things my father and my uncle did,” Nady Salameh told the judges.

Mr El Khoury, one of Riad Salameh's lawyers and his nephew, was “placed under formal investigation” for the same offences on December 18, after two days of questioning. He said he was “humiliated” in Lebanon and put forward his “total distance” from the facts presented against him in the investigation.

“The essence of the mechanisms of systematic looting of Lebanon's public resources by a family clan has now been ended,” William Bourdon, the lawyer who initially brought legal action against Riad Salameh in France, told The National.

“The investigation continues. We can reasonably hope for a trial at the end of 2026,” he added.

Riad Salameh was the governor of Banque du Liban for 30 years but his legacy is marred by allegations of financial crimes through the embezzlement of public funds. He is wanted by authorities in France for alleged financial crimes and has an Interpol “red notice” issued.

He has been accused by many in Lebanon for being responsible for the financial crisis the country has been grappling with since 2019.

RESULT Argentina 0 Croatia 3

Croatia: Rebic (53'), Modric (80'), Rakitic (90' 1)

CHINESE GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID 1st row

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 2nd row

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-GP)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 3rd row

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 4th row

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Sergio Perez (Force India) 5th row

Carlos Sainz Jr (Renault)

Romain Grosjean (Haas) 6th row

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Esteban Ocon (Force India) 7th row

Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 8th row

Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) 9th row

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Lance Stroll (Williams) 10th row

Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

arcus Ericsson (Sauber)

England squad Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

Biog Age: 50 Known as the UAE’s strongest man Favourite dish: “Everything and sea food” Hobbies: Drawing, basketball and poetry Favourite car: Any classic car Favourite superhero: The Hulk original

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

Scores Day 2 New Zealand 153 & 56-1

Pakistan 227 New Zealand trail by 18 runs with nine wickets remaining

West Indies v India - Third ODI India 251-4 (50 overs)

Dhoni (78*), Rahane (72), Jadhav (40)

Cummins (2-56), Bishoo (1-38)

West Indies 158 (38.1 overs)

Mohammed (40), Powell (30), Hope (24)

Ashwin (3-28), Yadav (3-41), Pandya (2-32) India won by 93 runs

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPAD%20(2022) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010.9-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%20IPS%20LCD%2C%202%2C360%20x%201%2C640%2C%20264ppi%2C%20wide%20colour%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20Apple%20Pencil%201%20support%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20A14%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%204-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2064GB%2F256GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPadOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012-megapixel%20wide%2C%20f%2F1.8%2C%205x%20digital%2C%20Smart%20HDR%203%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20ultra-wide%2C%20f%2F2.4%2C%202x%2C%20Smart%20HDR%203%2C%20Centre%20Stage%3B%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Stereo%20speakers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%2C%20smart%20connector%20(for%20folio%2Fkeyboard)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2010%20hours%20on%20Wi-Fi%3B%20up%20to%209%20hours%20on%20cellular%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinish%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Blue%2C%20pink%2C%20silver%2C%20yellow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPad%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%2020W%20power%20adapter%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%20%E2%80%94%20Dh1%2C849%20(64GB)%20%2F%20Dh2%2C449%20(256GB)%3B%20cellular%20%E2%80%94%20Dh2%2C449%20(64GB)%20%2F%20Dh3%2C049%20(256GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

England 12-man squad for second Test v West Indies which starts Thursday: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Jack Leach

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

Vidaamuyarchi Director: Magizh Thirumeni Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Rating: 4/5