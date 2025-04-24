Family members watch over 11-month-old Abdul Rahman Abu Al Jidyan, who was diagnosed with polio, in their tent in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip in August last year. AFP
Family members watch over 11-month-old Abdul Rahman Abu Al Jidyan, who was diagnosed with polio, in their tent in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip in August last year. AFP

News

MENA

No shots, no shield: Israeli blockade leaves Gaza's children defenceless against polio

Denial of entry to vaccine shipments is undoing years of work to eradicate the disease, health official says

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

April 24, 2025