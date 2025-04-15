Lebanon under US pressure and EU boosts aid to Palestine

Lebanese sources have told The National the government is under pressure from the US and other foreign officials to replace Hezbollah-linked security staff. The European Union is upping its financial aid to Palestine. A second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran will be held in Rome.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Lebanon under pressure from US and other foreign officials to replace Hezbollah-linked security staff

EU to boost financial support for Palestinian Authority for 'good governance'

Rome to host second round of US-Iran nuclear talks

This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent; and Sunniva Rose, correspondent.

