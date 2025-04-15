Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Lebanon under US pressure and EU boosts aid to Palestine

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 15, 2025

Lebanese sources have told The National the government is under pressure from the US and other foreign officials to replace Hezbollah-linked security staff. The European Union is upping its financial aid to Palestine. A second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran will be held in Rome.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Lebanon under pressure from US and other foreign officials to replace Hezbollah-linked security staff

EU to boost financial support for Palestinian Authority for 'good governance'

Rome to host second round of US-Iran nuclear talks

This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent; and Sunniva Rose, correspondent.

Updated: April 15, 2025, 2:00 AM

