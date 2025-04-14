Rome to host second round of US-Iran nuclear talks

A second round of nuclear talks between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">United States</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran </a>will be held in Rome, it was revealed on Monday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/italy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/italy/">Italy</a> said it was asked to stage the next phase of talks after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/13/constructive-iran-us-talks-in-oman-draw-regional-optimism/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/13/constructive-iran-us-talks-in-oman-draw-regional-optimism/">a meeting in Oman's capital Muscat</a> on Saturday, headed by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, which both sides described as constructive. They agreed to meet again a week later in a sign of easing tension after months of escalating rhetoric and US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> threatening to bomb Iran if it did not agree to a deal. "We received a request from the interested parties and from Oman, which is playing the role of mediator, and we have given a positive response," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was quoted as saying on Monday by Italy's main news agency Ansa. Rome has often hosted these type of talks, Mr Tajani said while visiting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/04/12/expo-2025-osaka-opens-after-huge-success-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/04/12/expo-2025-osaka-opens-after-huge-success-in-dubai/">world Expo</a> in the Japanese city of Osaka. He said Italy is "prepared to do everything it takes to support all negotiations that can lead to a resolution of the nuclear issue, and to building peace". <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netherlands/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netherlands/">Dutch</a> Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp also confirmed the Rome venue for the second round of talks. US news website Axios had earlier reported the meeting in Italy will take place on Saturday, April 19, quoting two unnamed sources. Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday the talks scheduled for next weekend would remain "indirect" with Omani mediation, and be focused solely on the nuclear issue and end of sanctions. Before then, Mr Araghchi will visit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/">Russia</a> to discuss the "latest developments" on the talks. Mr Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers including Russia, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/">Britain</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/">France</a> in 2018, during his first term as US president. Saturday's negotiations came weeks after Mr Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Iran refuses. Mr Trump said on Sunday that he expected to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/13/us-military-ready-to-ensure-iran-never-gets-a-nuclear-bomb-warns-hegseth/" target="_blank"> make a decision</a> on Iran “very quickly”. Speaking to reporters aboard Presidential Flight Air Force One, Mr Trump confirmed he had met with advisers to discuss Iran and anticipated a swift outcome. However, he did not elaborate. “We'll be making a decision on Iran very quickly,” he said. Mr Trump has made it a priority to curb Iran’s nuclear programme and ensure it never builds an atomic weapon − something Tehran denies it wants to do. Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Monday that he will travel to Tehran this week to discuss co-operation on the country's nuclear programme, saying that diplomatic solutions were "urgently needed". "Continued engagement and co-operation with the agency are essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed," Mr Grossi said in a post on X, adding that he will "travel to Tehran later this week". According to a diplomatic source, Mr Grossi's visit is expected to take place on Thursday.