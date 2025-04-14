Second round of US-Iran nuclear talks to take place in Oman, Tehran says

A second round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran will continue to be held in Oman's capital Muscat, Iran's state news agency Irna said on Monday, quoting Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei. Tehran and Washington have said they held "positive" and "constructive" talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene this week. "The Foreign Ministry spokesman announced that Muscat will once again host this round," Irna reported on X. Confirmation of the venue comes after Italy earlier on Monday had said it was asked to host the next phase of talks led by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. They agreed to meet again a week later in a sign of easing tension after months of escalating rhetoric and US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> threatening to bomb Iran if it did not agree to a deal. Mr Trump on Monday said that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank">Iran</a> must abandon any push for a nuclear weapon or face harsh consequences that could include a military strike on Tehran's nuclear facilities. When asked if a potential response could include strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Mr Trump said: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/14/trump-iran-strike-nuclear-facilities/" target="_blank">“Of course it does”.</a> Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday the talks scheduled for next weekend would remain "indirect" with Omani mediation, and be focused solely on the nuclear issue and end of sanctions. Before then, Mr Araghchi will visit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> to discuss the "latest developments" on the talks. Mr Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers including Russia, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a> in 2018, during his first term as US president. Saturday's negotiations came weeks after Mr Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Iran refuses. On board Air Force One, Mr Trump said he had met with advisers to discuss Iran and anticipated a swift outcome. But he did not elaborate. “We'll be making a decision on Iran very quickly,” he said. Mr Trump has made it a priority to curb Iran’s nuclear programme and ensure it never builds an atomic weapon − something Tehran denies it wants to do. Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Monday that he will travel to Tehran this week to discuss co-operation on the country's nuclear programme. "Continued engagement and co-operation with the agency are essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed," Mr Grossi said in a post on X. According to a diplomatic source, his visit is expected to take place on Thursday.